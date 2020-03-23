Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are -29.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.90% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.30% down YTD and -27.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.15% and -25.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 04, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MRVL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on February 07, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MRVL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.65. The forecasts give the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.66% or -3.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.92, up 12.20% from $0.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 117 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 130 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,910,020 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,703,586. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,351 and 82,261 in purchases and sales respectively.

Micallef Andrew, a COO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $258700.0 at $25.87 per share on Dec 16. The COO had earlier sold another 10,000 MRVL shares valued at $276700.0 on Jan 16. The shares were sold at $27.67 per share. MURPHY MATTHEW J (CEO and President) sold 15,000 shares at $23.70 per share on Dec 05 for a total of $355500.0 while MURPHY MATTHEW J, (CEO and President) sold 100,000 shares on Nov 12 for $2.8 million with each share fetching $28.00.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), on the other hand, is trading around $15.08 with a market cap of $1.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $103.5 million. This represented a 95.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.02 billion from $6.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $575.2 million, significantly higher than the $560.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $154.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Delek US Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 504,350 shares. Insider sales totaled 116,222 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.05M shares after the latest sales, with -68.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 71.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delek US Holdings Inc. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company.