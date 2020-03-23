Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares are -40.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.13% or $3.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.58% down YTD and -39.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.36% and -33.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the PPG stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Berenberg had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 06, 2019. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PPG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.05. The forecasts give the PPG Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $155.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $96.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.57% or 16.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.20% in the current quarter to $1.35, down from the $1.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.56, up 1.80% from $6.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.74 and $2.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 130,887 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 92,564. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 55,209 and 20,116 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, a Chairman of the Board and CEO at the company, sold 11,916 shares worth $1.49 million at $125.00 per share on Oct 21. The Chairman of the Board and CEO had earlier sold another 30,450 PPG shares valued at $3.96 million on Nov 06. The shares were sold at $130.00 per share. MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 12,000 shares at $120.00 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $1.44 million while RAMAPRASAD VADLAMANNATI, (Sr. VP, Protect. & Marine Ctgs) sold 13,904 shares on Jul 22 for $1.63 million with each share fetching $117.12.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is trading around $89.51 with a market cap of $25.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $136.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $201.0 million. This represented a 97.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.33 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.21 billion, significantly higher than the $4.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.1 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at The Travelers Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 144,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 89,606 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 731.94k shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.10% with a share float percentage of 254.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Travelers Companies Inc. having a total of 1,499 institutions that hold shares in the company.