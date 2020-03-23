Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) shares are -52.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.23% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.55% down YTD and -52.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.80% and -46.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Wolfe Research recommended the ST stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 17, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.94. The forecasts give the Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.66% or 26.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.3, down -3.20% from $3.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 483,505 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 316,708. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,400 and 17,200 in purchases and sales respectively.

ZIDE STEPHEN M, a Director at the company, sold 17,200 shares worth $831620.0 at $48.35 per share on Feb 19. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 15,000 ST shares valued at $522900.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $34.86 per share. Elliott Allisha (SVP Human Resources) sold 23,039 shares at $53.37 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $1.23 million while Elliott Allisha, (SVP Human Resources) sold 302 shares on Nov 07 for $16278.0 with each share fetching $53.90.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), on the other hand, is trading around $62.59 with a market cap of $4.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Five9 Inc. (FIVN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FIVN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $52.23 million. This represented a 43.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $92.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $482.38 million from $454.02 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $241.97 million while total current assets were at $381.27 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $51.22 million, significantly higher than the $38.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.99 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 118 times at Five9 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 304,175 shares. Insider sales totaled 673,624 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 94 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -70.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with -22.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 60.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five9 Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.96 million shares worth more than $456.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.69 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.