Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: WESCO International Inc. (WCC), Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) shares are -70.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.44% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.77% and -63.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the WCC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 14, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WCC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.63. The forecasts give the WESCO International Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.8% or 29.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.80% in the current quarter to $1, up from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.34, up 2.10% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.21 and $1.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 82,038 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 54,331 and 13,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

MORGAN JOHN K, a Director at the company, sold 3,077 shares worth $157819.0 at $51.29 per share on May 21. The Director had earlier sold another 1,513 WCC shares valued at $74092.0 on Jun 07. The shares were sold at $48.97 per share.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.32 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Hilltop Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 245,287 shares. Insider sales totaled 63,024 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.56M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.90% with a share float percentage of 69.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hilltop Holdings Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company.