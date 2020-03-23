SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Vs. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Updated Outlook

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares are 5.55% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.13% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +67.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.84% down YTD and 6.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 44.10% and 1.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the SPTN stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 19, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SPTN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.80. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -8.91.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.80% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.31, up 2.30% from $1.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 29,352 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,810. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,508 and 21,182 in purchases and sales respectively.

ATKINS M SHAN, a Director at the company, sold 4,676 shares worth $74255.0 at $15.88 per share on Mar 22. The Director had earlier sold another 3,215 SPTN shares valued at $49961.0 on Mar 22. The shares were sold at $15.54 per share.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), on the other hand, is trading around $4.66 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RLJ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.79 million. This represented a 98.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $347.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $397.32 million, significantly higher than the $394.83 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $239.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at RLJ Lodging Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 323,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.91M shares after the latest sales, with 12.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 165.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLJ Lodging Trust having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.95 million shares worth more than $442.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.56 million and represent 13.74% of shares outstanding.