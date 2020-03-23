Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is -47.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.37 and a high of $54.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.68% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 39.93% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.83, the stock is -37.95% and -46.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 11.29% at the moment leaves the stock -45.66% off its SMA200. SRC registered -31.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.44.

The stock witnessed a -52.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.00%, and is -33.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.83% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $516.40M in sales. and $516.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.15 and Fwd P/E is 20.91. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.61% and -52.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $122.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.80% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Top Institutional Holders

In Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), about 8.29M shares have been held by insiders accounting for 8.09% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.53M, and float is at 101.74M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Jay, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Young Jay sold 10,648 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $45.79 per share for a total of $487572.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18890.0 shares.