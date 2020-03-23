Steelcase Inc. (SCS) up -37.25% since start of the year

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is -53.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $23.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.60, the stock is -32.61% and -44.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 9.59% at the moment leaves the stock -45.05% off its SMA200. SCS registered -37.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a -49.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.78%, and is -22.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.72% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $3.69B in sales. and $3.69B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.76. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.75% and -58.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steelcase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $914.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Top Institutional Holders

323 institutions hold shares in Steelcase Inc. (SCS), with 5.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.45% while institutional investors hold 102.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.54M, and float is at 103.43M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 97.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.24 million shares valued at $168.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.21% of the SCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.76 million shares valued at $158.73 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 7.38 million shares representing 8.26% and valued at over $151.06 million, while Cooke & Bieler, Inc holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $97.09 million.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Steelcase Inc. (SCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEW ROBERT C III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEW ROBERT C III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 at a price of $19.58 per share for a total of $847912.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128922.0 shares.

Steelcase Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that PEW ROBERT C III (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $19.19 per share for $959500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 172227.0 shares of the SCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, PEW ROBERT C III (Director) disposed off 28,671 shares at an average price of $19.78 for $567112.0. The insider now directly holds 222,227 shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -41.61% down over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -54.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.48% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.21.