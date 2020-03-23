Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Affimed N.V. (AFMD), The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares are -32.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.64% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.61% down YTD and -33.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.39% and -32.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 28, 2018, Jefferies recommended the AFMD stock is a Buy, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 28, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the AFMD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.21. The forecasts give the Affimed N.V. stock a price target range of $7.37 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.45. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.76% or 58.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.80% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.51, down -27.10% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.6 for the next year.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), on the other hand, is trading around $170.00 with a market cap of $9.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $287.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TTD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $116.29 million. This represented a 46.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $215.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.85 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.73 billion from $1.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $124.11 million while total current assets were at $1.45 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $60.2 million, significantly lower than the $86.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $19.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 185 times at The Trade Desk Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 106,432 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,804 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 138 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -91.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.92M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.90% with a share float percentage of 38.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Trade Desk Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.