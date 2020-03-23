Stocks that are not receiving major attention: DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are 7.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.03% or $3.82 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 8.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.08% and -11.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the DOCU stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 13, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DOCU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.31. The forecasts give the DocuSign Inc. stock a price target range of $98.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.67% or -6.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 140.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.48, up 30.80% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 602,054 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,375,536. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,202 and 791,186 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wolberg Kirsten O., a Chief Technology & Ops Officer at the company, sold 7,877 shares worth $701053.0 at $89.00 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 DOCU shares valued at $153916.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $76.96 per share. OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,000 shares at $85.27 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $170548.0 while OLRICH SCOTT V., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,000 shares on Jan 08 for $150140.0 with each share fetching $75.07.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH), on the other hand, is trading around $12.58 with a market cap of $2.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 288,893 shares. Insider sales totaled 177,158 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 895.56k shares after the latest sales, with 4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.76% with a share float percentage of 143.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vishay Intertechnology Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.46 million shares worth more than $261.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.57 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.