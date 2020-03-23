Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), Appian Corporation (APPN)

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares are -70.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.23% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.88% down YTD and -71.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.78% and -67.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, Cowen recommended the HA stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Susquehanna had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 20, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the HA stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.29. The forecasts give the Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.96% or 3.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.74, down -3.50% from $4.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.75 and $1.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,575 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 27,834. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 166,945 and 26,631 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,203 HA shares valued at $30430.0 on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $25.30 per share.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), on the other hand, is trading around $35.42 with a market cap of $2.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Appian Corporation (APPN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APPN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.91 million. This represented a 13.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $64.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $371.49 million from $319.23 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.93 million, significantly higher than the -$31.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$41.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Appian Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 40,363 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,596 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 992.5k shares after the latest sales, with -100.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.10% with a share float percentage of 34.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Appian Corporation having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 7.46 million shares worth more than $256.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 23.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.94 million and represent 6.30% of shares outstanding.