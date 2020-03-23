Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) shares are -58.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.03% or $1.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.03% down YTD and -56.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.26% and -54.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the EOG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 10, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.57. The forecasts give the EOG Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $118.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.43% or 16.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.85, down from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, down -7.40% from $4.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.26 and $1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 103 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 445,497 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,252. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 236,479 and 120,767 in purchases and sales respectively.

TEXTOR DONALD F, a Director at the company, sold 416 shares worth $35831.0 at $86.13 per share on Jan 09. The Director had earlier sold another 420 EOG shares valued at $36328.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $86.49 per share.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), on the other hand, is trading around $9.44 with a market cap of $709.04M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Photronics Inc. (PLAB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.43 million. This represented a 88.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $159.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.13 billion from $1.12 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $30.79 million, significantly higher than the -$19.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.98 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Photronics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 424,442 shares. Insider sales totaled 202,924 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.18M shares after the latest sales, with 11.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 63.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Photronics Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.19 million shares worth more than $160.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.76 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.