Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares are -76.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.91% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -65.65% and -77.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, JMP Securities recommended the GPMT stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 08, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the GPMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.75. The forecasts give the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $19.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.15% or 73.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.10% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.45, up 7.70% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,581 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 63,518. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 173,792 and 41,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sandberg Rebecca B, a Secretary at the company, sold 429 shares worth $7898.0 at $18.41 per share on Jan 30. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,155 GPMT shares valued at $21252.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $18.40 per share. TAYLOR JOHN A (President and CEO) sold 10,853 shares at $18.40 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $199695.0 while URBASZEK MARCIN, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,003 shares on Jan 30 for $36935.0 with each share fetching $18.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.21 with a market cap of $422.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 334,996 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.88M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 187.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company.