Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: HEXO Corp. (HEXO), The Mosaic Company (MOS)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares are -58.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.89% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +88.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.01% down YTD and -66.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.23% and -54.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Stifel recommended the HEXO stock is a Sell, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 18, 2020. 8 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.65. The forecasts give the HEXO Corp. stock a price target range of $2.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.52. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.1% or -25.0%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), on the other hand, is trading around $9.59 with a market cap of $4.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Mosaic Company (MOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MOS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.28 billion. This represented a 38.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $19.3 billion from $20.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.1 billion, significantly lower than the $1.41 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$176.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at The Mosaic Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 45,367 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,096 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 36M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.50% with a share float percentage of 342.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Mosaic Company having a total of 712 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.43 million shares worth more than $831.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.13 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.