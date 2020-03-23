Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares are -29.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.32% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.29% down YTD and -28.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.86% and -21.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the IRWD stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on July 10, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IRWD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.89% or 21.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.54, down -12.00% from $0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,511,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 555,024. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 576,527 and 192,778 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mallon Mark, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 7,983 shares worth $92842.0 at $11.63 per share on Feb 21. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 1 IRWD shares valued at $11.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $11.25 per share. MCCOURT Thomas A (President) sold 4,177 shares at $11.63 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $48579.0 while MacDonald Kelly, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,900 shares on Feb 21 for $45357.0 with each share fetching $11.63.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), on the other hand, is trading around $30.39 with a market cap of $855.48M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDLX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26.04 million. This represented a 62.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $69.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $224.31 million from $193.25 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $11.46 million, significantly higher than the -$19.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 259 times at Cardlytics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 1,203,427 shares. Insider sales totaled 933,057 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 206 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -153.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.66M shares after the latest sales, with 15.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 24.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardlytics Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.86 million shares worth more than $242.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 16.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CAS Investment Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.37 million and represent 12.36% of shares outstanding.