Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: JOYY Inc. (YY), Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares are -20.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.14% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.62% down YTD and -25.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.14% and -31.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the YY stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on September 20, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the YY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $567.57. The forecasts give the JOYY Inc. stock a price target range of $666.08 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $420.68. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.68% or 90.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $4.69, up from the $1.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $32.13, up 26.70% from $27.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $6.14 and $8.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $46.9 for the next year.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.01 with a market cap of $548.72M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KDMN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $22.67 million. This represented a -414.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $214.8 million from $155.88 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $42.0 million while total current assets were at $184.6 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$80.07 million, significantly lower than the -$71.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$80.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Kadmon Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,530,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 484.08k shares after the latest sales, with -145.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 144.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kadmon Holdings Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 15.64 million shares worth more than $70.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Consonance Capital Management LP held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the investment firm holding over 14.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.3 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.