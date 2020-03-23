Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) shares are -36.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.34% or $1.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.21% and -41.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 15, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TNET stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Berenberg had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 13, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TNET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.33. The forecasts give the TriNet Group Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.64% or 27.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.93, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.66, up 7.80% from $3.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $0.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 235 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,296,249 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,261,922. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,039,795 and 303,744 in purchases and sales respectively.

BINGHAM H RAYMOND, a Director at the company, sold 625 shares worth $19274.0 at $30.84 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier sold another 625 TNET shares valued at $20419.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $32.67 per share. AGI-T, L.P. (Director) bought 144,500 shares at $46.63 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $6.74 million while AGI-T, L.P., (Director) bought 133,207 shares on Mar 12 for $6.21 million with each share fetching $46.62.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW), on the other hand, is trading around $143.53 with a market cap of $16.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $239.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 104 times at Palo Alto Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 114,916 shares. Insider sales totaled 181,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 74 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -44.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.28M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 97.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palo Alto Networks Inc. having a total of 1,117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.81 million shares worth more than $2.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 billion and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.