Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares are -62.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.32% or $1.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.59% down YTD and -62.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.54% and -36.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Needham recommended the ZGNX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 06, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZGNX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $55.31. The forecasts give the Zogenix Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.27% or 21.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -18.90% in the current quarter to -$1.1, down from the -$0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.01, up 458.10% from -$9.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.3 and -$0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,754 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 224,871. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,604 and 66,280 in purchases and sales respectively.

Galer Bradley S., a EVP/Chief Medical Officer at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $19685.0 at $19.69 per share on Mar 18. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 6,158 ZGNX shares valued at $113964.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $18.51 per share. GARNER CAM L (Director) bought 8,000 shares at $21.83 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $174647.0 while FARR STEPHEN J, (President and CEO) sold 34,225 shares on Jan 08 for $1.78 million with each share fetching $51.89.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), on the other hand, is trading around $26.49 with a market cap of $6.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $408.72 million. This represented a 56.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $943.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.13 billion from $6.08 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.28 billion while total current assets were at $3.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$612.17 million, significantly lower than the $3.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$679.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Zillow Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 602,745 shares. Insider sales totaled 653,927 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.52M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.40% with a share float percentage of 182.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 15.52 million shares worth more than $709.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 26.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $219.82 million and represent 8.18% of shares outstanding.