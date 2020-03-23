Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Black Hills Corporation (BKH), Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) shares are -34.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.62% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.63% down YTD and -34.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.51% and -39.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the BKH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 22, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BKH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.13. The forecasts give the Black Hills Corporation stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $81.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.23% or 36.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.70% in the current quarter to $1.69, down from the $1.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.68, up 15.30% from $3.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 91 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 34,446 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 121,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,269 and 21,193 in purchases and sales respectively.

EMERY DAVID R, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 6,250 shares worth $533357.0 at $85.34 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier bought another 2,340 BKH shares valued at $148008.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $63.25 per share. EMERY DAVID R (Executive Chairman) sold 6,250 shares at $80.92 per share on Jan 21 for a total of $505735.0 while EMERY DAVID R, (Executive Chairman) sold 7,500 shares on Dec 18 for $585147.0 with each share fetching $78.02.

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), on the other hand, is trading around $91.84 with a market cap of $4.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.95 and spell out a less modest performance – a -20.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTSV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$16.37 million. This represented a 204.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $183.58 million from $115.8 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $134.96 million while total current assets were at $177.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$55.85 million, significantly lower than the -$50.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$56.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Forty Seven Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 1,061,626 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,297,124 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.62M shares after the latest sales, with -3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 40.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forty Seven Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.97 million shares worth more than $64.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 12.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group L.P., with the investment firm holding over 3.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.68 million and represent 12.17% of shares outstanding.