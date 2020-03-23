Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares are -32.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.57% or $29.85 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.81% down YTD and -31.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.21% and -38.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, William Blair recommended the CMG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 12, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CMG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $566.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $928.74. The forecasts give the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stock a price target range of $1050.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $550.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.1% or -2.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $3.76, up from the $2.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.06, up 11.50% from $9.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.48 and $3.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $16.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 403,221 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,083,426. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,470 and 666,631 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pershing Square Capital Manage, a Director at the company, sold 347,700 shares worth $306.38 million at $881.16 per share on Feb 24. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 711 CMG shares valued at $554239.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $779.52 per share. Hartung Jack (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,063 shares at $915.03 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $3.72 million while Hartung Jack, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,957 shares on Feb 12 for $3.56 million with each share fetching $899.00.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC), on the other hand, is trading around $20.21 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $57.83 million, significantly higher than the -$7.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $33.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 322,260 shares. Insider sales totaled 265,944 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.88M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.90% with a share float percentage of 50.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with M.D.C. Holdings Inc. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.08 million shares worth more than $346.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cventures, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.19 million and represent 12.81% of shares outstanding.