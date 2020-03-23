Companies

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC), Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

By Sue Brooks

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC) shares are -3.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.10% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.26% and -5.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW), on the other hand, is trading around $28.17 with a market cap of $3.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Highwoods Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 113,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,701 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 6.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 102.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Highwoods Properties Inc. having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.56 million shares worth more than $760.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $575.48 million and represent 11.34% of shares outstanding.

