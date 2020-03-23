Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD), F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) shares are -16.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.92% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.99% down YTD and -16.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.94% and -18.37% over the month.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), on the other hand, is trading around $100.14 with a market cap of $6.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $145.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FFIV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $358.97 million. This represented a 36.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $569.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.62 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.88 billion from $3.39 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $426.76 million while total current assets were at $1.74 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $144.01 million, significantly lower than the $197.86 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $121.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at F5 Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 106,131 shares. Insider sales totaled 47,838 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 188.49k shares after the latest sales, with 48.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 60.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with F5 Networks Inc. having a total of 792 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.79 million shares worth more than $947.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.92 million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.