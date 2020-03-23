Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), Popular Inc. (BPOP)

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) shares are -51.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.56% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.30% down YTD and -50.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.07% and -47.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the WMB stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WMB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.04. The forecasts give the The Williams Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.24% or 17.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.07, up 3.00% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 996,050 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 152,967. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 857,311 and 147,967 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPENCE WILLIAM H, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $54400.0 at $13.60 per share on Mar 12. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier bought another 1,100 WMB shares valued at $15345.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $13.95 per share. SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought 6,500 shares at $14.73 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $95750.0 while CHANDLER JOHN D, (Sr. Vice President & CFO) bought 13,000 shares on Mar 09 for $195966.0 with each share fetching $15.07.

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP), on the other hand, is trading around $26.40 with a market cap of $2.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Popular Inc. (BPOP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BPOP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 76.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $152.41 million. This represented a 72.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $559.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $705.37 million, significantly lower than the $847.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $629.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at Popular Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 199,136 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,494 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 15.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 87.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Popular Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company.