Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares are -56.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.29% or $0.39 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.81% and -52.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Keefe Bruyette recommended the WTFC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 23, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WTFC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.38. The forecasts give the Wintrust Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.74% or 19.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.90% in the current quarter to $1.33, down from the $1.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.43, up 2.20% from $6.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 76,331 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,150. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 55,129 and 18,351 in purchases and sales respectively.

HACKETT H PATRICK JR, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $63480.0 at $63.48 per share on Jan 24. The Director had earlier bought another 470 WTFC shares valued at $29718.0 on Jan 30. The shares were bought at $63.23 per share. ZIDAR THOMAS P (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,948 shares at $63.60 per share on Jan 24 for a total of $187493.0 while SWEENEY GARY D, (Director) bought 786 shares on Oct 31 for $49990.0 with each share fetching $63.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), on the other hand, is trading around $1.66 with a market cap of $2.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.10% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ConocoPhillips held 16.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 92.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $939.76 million and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.