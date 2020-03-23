Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are -76.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 31.36% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +220.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.10% down YTD and -72.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.94% and -85.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The forecasts give the XpresSpa Group Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.11% or 99.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$8.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), on the other hand, is trading around $31.73 with a market cap of $9.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PSXP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $255.0 million. This represented a 40.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $432.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.82 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.96 billion from $7.19 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.02 billion, significantly higher than the $892.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$79.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Phillips 66 Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 23,074 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,794 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 169.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 74.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.70% with a share float percentage of 53.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phillips 66 Partners LP having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 12.67 million shares worth more than $780.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 5.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $527.47 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.