Summarizing The Case For Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

By Sue Brooks

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are -66.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.02% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.50% and -60.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the Bionano Genomics Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.0% or 86.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -31.10% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.03, down -15.60% from -$2.61 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA), on the other hand, is trading around $0.10 with a market cap of $7.13M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Houston American Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.48M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 54.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houston American Energy Corp. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 156705.0 shares worth more than $22878.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 151493.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22117.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

