Summarizing The Case For Comerica Incorporated (CMA), AECOM (ACM)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) shares are -59.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.07% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.19% and -54.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the CMA stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 22, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the CMA stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.71. The forecasts give the Comerica Incorporated stock a price target range of $82.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.72% or 3.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $1.58, down from the $2.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.03, down -9.40% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.99 and $1.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 86 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 145,369 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 75,854. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,803 and 53,247 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEBER JAMES HARRY, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 6,500 shares worth $413027.0 at $63.54 per share on Feb 04. The EVP – Chief HR Officer had earlier sold another 4,084 CMA shares valued at $209403.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $51.27 per share. OBERMEYER PAUL R (Executive Vice President) sold 6,920 shares at $71.88 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $497419.0 while Guilfoile Peter William, (Executive Vice President) sold 6,959 shares on Nov 08 for $497208.0 with each share fetching $71.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), on the other hand, is trading around $25.55 with a market cap of $4.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at AECOM over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 440,959 shares. Insider sales totaled 186,855 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.69M shares after the latest sales, with 13.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 151.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AECOM having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 22.14 million shares worth more than $954.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 13.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $801.67 million and represent 11.72% of shares outstanding.