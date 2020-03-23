Summarizing The Case For Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV), B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares are -17.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.52% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.75% and 21.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the CORV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 11, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CORV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.12. The forecasts give the Correvio Pharma Corp. stock a price target range of $1.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.42. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.57% or 19.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.79, up 13.30% from -$0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), on the other hand, is trading around $17.61 with a market cap of $1.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.29 and spell out a less modest performance – a -15.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at B&G Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 19,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.57M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.80% with a share float percentage of 62.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B&G Foods Inc. having a total of 338 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $187.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.02 million and represent 12.80% of shares outstanding.