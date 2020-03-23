Summarizing The Case For Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares are -80.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.05% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -80.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.53% and -78.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the OII stock is a In-line, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on March 19, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OII stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.89. The forecasts give the Oceaneering International Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.94% or 3.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.71, up 7.50% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.66 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 619,571 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,498. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 508,324 and 34,619 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRETT STEPHEN P, a Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $23360.0 at $2.34 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 OII shares valued at $91500.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.05 per share. SILVA ERIC A (Sr. VP, Operations Support) bought 21,500 shares at $2.35 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $50506.0 while Lawrence David K, (Sr. V.P., Gen.Counsel and Sec.) bought 8,000 shares on Mar 13 for $26392.0 with each share fetching $3.30.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), on the other hand, is trading around $10.41 with a market cap of $6.95B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Avantor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,026,723 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.24M shares after the latest sales, with -114.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 434.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avantor Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 110.48 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 19.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 13.66% of shares outstanding.