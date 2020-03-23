Summarizing The Case For PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), HEICO Corporation (HEI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) shares are -47.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.09% or $1.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.69% down YTD and -46.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.45% and -48.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 09, 2019, Keefe Bruyette recommended the PFSI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PFSI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.67. The forecasts give the PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.4% or 50.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.00% in the current quarter to $1.63, up from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.75, up 21.80% from $4.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $3.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 201 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 136,505 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,700,842. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,157 and 4,904,509 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chang Andrew S, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 35,841 shares worth $594842.0 at $16.60 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 5,800 PFSI shares valued at $98881.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $17.05 per share. Walker David M (Chief Risk Officer) sold 5,000 shares at $30.97 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $154846.0 while SPECTOR DAVID, (President & CEO) sold 4,617 shares on Mar 11 for $162875.0 with each share fetching $35.28.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI), on the other hand, is trading around $70.20 with a market cap of $10.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $130.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HEICO Corporation (HEI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HEI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $87.28 million. This represented a 82.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $506.27 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.1 billion from $2.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $81.14 million, significantly higher than the $49.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $74.29 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at HEICO Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 10,861 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.3M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.30% with a share float percentage of 114.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEICO Corporation having a total of 617 institutions that hold shares in the company.