Summarizing The Case For SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) shares are -59.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.78% or $0.73 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +57.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.70% down YTD and -58.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.09% and -56.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Compass Point recommended the SITC stock is a Sell, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on December 17, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SITC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.83. The forecasts give the SITE Centers Corp. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.56% or 48.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, up 1.00% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 155,245 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 42,121. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,638 and 41,563 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lukes David R, a President & CEO at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $90000.0 at $4.50 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 27,000 SITC shares valued at $106920.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $3.96 per share. Fennerty Conor (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) bought 11,000 shares at $4.58 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $50336.0 while Lukes David R, (President & CEO) bought 4,000 shares on Mar 19 for $48000.0 with each share fetching $12.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), on the other hand, is trading around $10.50 with a market cap of $902.58M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ADVM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$19.65 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $222.73 million from $205.53 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $100.14 million while total current assets were at $175.87 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$49.17 million, significantly higher than the -$53.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$68.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 113,496 shares. Insider sales totaled 180,679 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.67M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 71.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 6.39 million shares worth more than $73.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, RTW Investments LP held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.48 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.