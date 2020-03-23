Summarizing The Case For Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares are 69.30% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.51% or $2.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +74.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.40% down YTD and 75.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.78% and 22.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the TDOC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 16, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TDOC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $141.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $126.68. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -11.89.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.20% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 29.70% from -$1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 103 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 459,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 370,910. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 144,044 and 74,008 in purchases and sales respectively.

Levy Lewis, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 1,982 shares worth $250743.0 at $126.51 per share on Mar 05. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 3,565 TDOC shares valued at $456320.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $128.00 per share. Levy Lewis (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares at $102.69 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $207947.0 while Levy Lewis, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 2,025 shares on Jan 02 for $170100.0 with each share fetching $84.00.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), on the other hand, is trading around $12.53 with a market cap of $360.61M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BOOT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $63.02 million. This represented a 77.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $284.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.85 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $876.84 million from $862.82 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $76.8 million, significantly lower than the $91.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $49.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 142,611 shares. Insider sales totaled 145,111 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 91.2k shares after the latest sales, with -2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 28.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boot Barn Holdings Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.34 million shares worth more than $193.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.95 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.