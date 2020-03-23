Summarizing The Case For The Meet Group Inc. (MEET), Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares are 4.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.78% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 1.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.89% and -22.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the MEET stock is a Hold, while earlier, Northland Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 09, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MEET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.63. The forecasts give the The Meet Group Inc. stock a price target range of $7.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.45% or 16.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.67, up 16.00% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 886,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,967,781. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 4,789,676 in purchases and sales respectively.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 1,712,967 shares worth $10.34 million at $6.04 per share on Mar 10. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 751,408 MEET shares valued at $4.52 million on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $6.01 per share. Luxor Capital Group, LP (10% Owner) sold 1,413,488 shares at $6.04 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $8.54 million while Luxor Capital Group, LP, (10% Owner) sold 2,264,423 shares on Mar 06 for $14.03 million with each share fetching $6.19.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO), on the other hand, is trading around $22.79 with a market cap of $896.56M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Winnebago Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 628,521 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,498 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.47M shares after the latest sales, with 72.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 32.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Winnebago Industries Inc. having a total of 292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.68 million shares worth more than $179.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 2.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.37 million and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.