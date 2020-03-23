Summarizing The Case For Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), SAP SE (SAP)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) shares are -38.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.32% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +62.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.65% down YTD and -37.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.40% and -34.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 09, 2015, H.C. Wainwright recommended the UEC stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 25, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the UEC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.70. The forecasts give the Uranium Energy Corp. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.71% or 83.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 259,960 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 42,644 and 10,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 UEC shares valued at $7000.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $0.70 per share.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), on the other hand, is trading around $94.30 with a market cap of $129.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $134.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SAP SE (SAP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SAP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.15 billion. This represented a 53.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.94 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $67.44 billion from $66.5 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $332.64 million while total current assets were at $17.04 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.92 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.10% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAP SE having a total of 615 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harding Loevner LLC with over 7.94 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Harding Loevner LLC held 15.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.03 billion and represent 15.07% of shares outstanding.