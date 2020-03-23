The decline in American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) is -45.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $15.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is -23.53% and -38.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 9.23% at the moment leaves the stock -42.68% off its SMA200. AFIN registered -35.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.58.

The stock witnessed a -44.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.88%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.54% over the week and 11.92% over the month.

and $299.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.90% and -52.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $78.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN), with 363.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 46.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.33M, and float is at 108.21M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 46.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.13 million shares valued at $213.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.21% of the AFIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.38 million shares valued at $124.41 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.33 million shares representing 3.14% and valued at over $44.15 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $23.3 million.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.