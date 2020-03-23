The decline in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is -46.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is -25.38% and -37.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 7.25% at the moment leaves the stock -32.27% off its SMA200. AMKR registered -22.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a -46.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.46%, and is -13.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.72% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has around 29650 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $4.05B in sales. and $4.05B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 6.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.70% and -54.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.10% in year-over-year returns.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), with 140.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.31% while institutional investors hold 95.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 282.92M, and float is at 104.50M with Short Float at 4.38%. Institutions hold 39.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 18.05 million shares valued at $234.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the AMKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.48 million shares valued at $136.29 million to account for 4.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.65 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $112.43 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 3.78 million with a market value of $49.13 million.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROGERS MARK N, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that ROGERS MARK N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $9.14 per share for a total of $22850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Amkor Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that CHURCHILL WINSTON J (Director) sold a total of 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $12.64 per share for $59408.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19507.0 shares of the AMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Carolin Roger Anthony (Director) disposed off 40,400 shares at an average price of $12.89 for $520756.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -13.03% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -16.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.48% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.