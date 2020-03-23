The decline in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) is -43.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $41.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.48% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.19% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.18, the stock is -17.24% and -29.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 12.59% at the moment leaves the stock -29.62% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -40.10% change in the last 1 month and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.30% over the week and 17.77% over the month.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $878.33M. Distance from 52-week low is 25.81% and -46.93% from its 52-week high.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.10% this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), with 86.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.91% while institutional investors hold 65.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.60M, and float is at 34.51M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 62.90% of the Float.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 37 times.