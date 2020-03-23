The decline in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -67.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is -36.41% and -57.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.54 million and changing 38.64% at the moment leaves the stock -68.93% off its SMA200. NGL registered -73.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.72.

The stock witnessed a -61.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.17%, and is 9.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 64.52% over the week and 28.45% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $551.20M and $16.82B in sales. and $16.82B in sales Fwd P/E is 6.87. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.26% and -76.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.10% in year-over-year returns.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), with 10.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.99% while institutional investors hold 67.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.60M, and float is at 117.95M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 61.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 21.44 million shares valued at $243.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.70% of the NGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 14.2 million shares valued at $161.07 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 5.44 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $61.64 million, while Salient Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $47.16 million.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $75000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 292500.0 shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Karlovich Robert W III (CFO, Exec VP) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $6.49 per share for $64850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 125382.0 shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, KRIMBILL H MICHAEL (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.31 for $94721.0. The insider now directly holds 388,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) that is trading -32.76% down over the past 12 months. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is -49.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.31.