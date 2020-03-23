The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares are -29.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.71% or $0.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.63% down YTD and -3.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.57% and -47.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 30, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CALA stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 19, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the CALA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.75. The forecasts give the Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.75% or 42.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.40% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,858,112 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,291. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 6,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

Orford Keith, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 3,021 shares worth $18126.0 at $6.00 per share on Dec 23. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 3,021 CALA shares valued at $24168.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $8.00 per share. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) bought 191,954 shares at $3.91 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $750847.0 while BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, (10% Owner) bought 128,488 shares on Nov 14 for $433005.0 with each share fetching $3.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), on the other hand, is trading around $24.41 with a market cap of $2.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$5.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APLS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.35 million. This represented a 103.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $105.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $389.25 million from $466.36 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$211.14 million, significantly lower than the -$131.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$212.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,089,380 shares. Insider sales totaled 604,042 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.66M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.50% with a share float percentage of 57.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $145.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 4.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.25 million and represent 6.21% of shares outstanding.