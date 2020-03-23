The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT), The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares are -14.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.92% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.86% and -15.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, UBS recommended the FSCT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 18, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the FSCT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.25. The forecasts give the Forescout Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.86% or 14.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.56, up 14.30% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 110 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 414,951 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 811,709. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 48,999 and 185,159 in purchases and sales respectively.

Milliken Darren J., a SVP, GC & Corp Compliance Ofcr at the company, sold 3,870 shares worth $118670.0 at $30.66 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 5,859 FSCT shares valued at $159287.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $27.19 per share. Salem Enrique T (Director) sold 4,000 shares at $32.62 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $130480.0 while Abreu Pedro, (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 5,287 shares on Feb 28 for $171177.0 with each share fetching $32.38.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), on the other hand, is trading around $68.28 with a market cap of $43.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at The Progressive Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 242,943 shares. Insider sales totaled 179,478 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.7M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.10% with a share float percentage of 583.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Progressive Corporation having a total of 1,235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.81 million shares worth more than $3.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 42.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.