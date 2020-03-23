The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares are -67.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.86% or $0.99 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +61.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.35% down YTD and -67.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.62% and -74.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2019, Barclays recommended the HTZ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on November 22, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $5.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.43. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 73.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to -$0.63, up from the -$0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, up 1.30% from $1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,809,839 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 33,790. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,617,173 and 24,396 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN CARL C, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 3,743,218 shares worth $30.17 million at $8.06 per share on Mar 11. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 6,387,918 HTZ shares valued at $44.65 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.99 per share.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), on the other hand, is trading around $46.72 with a market cap of $5.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

H’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $192.0 million. This represented a 84.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.27 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.42 billion from $8.13 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $68.0 million while total current assets were at $1.71 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $396.0 million, significantly higher than the $341.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $27.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at Hyatt Hotels Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 2,612,825 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,654,782 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.67M shares after the latest sales, with 95.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 34.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyatt Hotels Corporation having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $482.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Select Equity Group, Inc. held 15.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $405.77 million and represent 12.62% of shares outstanding.