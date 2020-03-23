The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares are -69.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.19% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.17% and -68.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the IGT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 05, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IGT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.41. The forecasts give the International Game Technology PLC stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.36% or 56.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.20% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.13, down -1.50% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), on the other hand, is trading around $8.36 with a market cap of $11.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 1.16B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 90.22 million shares worth more than $2.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 65.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.11 billion and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.