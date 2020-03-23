The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sonos Inc. (SONO), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are -49.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.28% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.08% down YTD and -46.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.27% and -43.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the SONO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.57. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.92.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.28, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.11, up 9.60% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 600,476 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,119,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 233,118 and 12,418,878 in purchases and sales respectively.

Volpi Michelangelo, a Director at the company, sold 202,615 shares worth $2.47 million at $12.17 per share on Feb 25. The Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 40,000 SONO shares valued at $408816.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $10.22 per share. Volpi Michelangelo (Director) sold 199,371 shares at $12.14 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $2.42 million while Perri David, (Chief Operations Officer) sold 9,153 shares on Feb 18 for $120934.0 with each share fetching $13.21.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), on the other hand, is trading around $57.99 with a market cap of $3.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $105.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BYND’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $34.41 million. This represented a 65.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $98.48 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.84 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $451.92 million from $454.84 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$46.99 million, significantly lower than the -$37.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$72.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,210,048 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,709,946 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.47M shares after the latest sales, with 1,089.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.60% with a share float percentage of 50.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XIV Associates, LLC with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $258.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.98 million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.