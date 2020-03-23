The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD), Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares are -67.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.51% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.79% down YTD and -69.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.95% and -68.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 14, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TLRD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on December 12, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.30. The forecasts give the Tailored Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.33% or -34.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.20% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.03, down -4.30% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.61 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 252,531 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ask Carrie Ann, a Brand President,TMW and Moores at the company, bought 17,000 shares worth $64260.0 at $3.78 per share on Oct 10. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier bought another 13,369 TLRD shares valued at $51738.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $3.87 per share. Lathi Dinesh S. (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $4.00 per share on Oct 08 for a total of $40000.0 while Lathi Dinesh S., (President and CEO) bought 4,000 shares on Sep 27 for $16800.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), on the other hand, is trading around $13.52 with a market cap of $991.83M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ITCI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$40.58 million. This represented a 197.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $41.83 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.74 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.75 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $251.19 million from $280.52 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $116.37 million while total current assets were at $230.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$127.98 million, significantly lower than the -$118.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$128.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 377,693 shares. Insider sales totaled 260,254 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.01M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 62.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.32 million shares worth more than $217.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.77 million and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.