These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT), LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares are -43.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.86% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.75% and -47.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ASRT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Assertio Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.71% or 79.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, down -3.10% from $0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 884,427 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 123,022. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 236,081 and 74,006 in purchases and sales respectively.

Peisert Daniel A., a SVP and CFO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $7259.0 at $0.73 per share on Nov 11. The Director, President and CEO had earlier bought another 25,000 ASRT shares valued at $18250.0 on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $0.73 per share.

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), on the other hand, is trading around $79.94 with a market cap of $4.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at LogMeIn Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 21,893 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,714 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 953.91k shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.00% with a share float percentage of 47.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LogMeIn Inc. having a total of 492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 4.82 million shares worth more than $413.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 9.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $399.76 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.