Industry

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Dana Incorporated (DAN), Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

By Winifred Gerald

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) shares are -67.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.25% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.81% and -66.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the DAN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DAN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.50. The forecasts give the Dana Incorporated stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.18% or 34.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.70% in the current quarter to $0.61, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.43, down -5.70% from $3.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.71 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,012,712 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 546,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 633,908 and 257,596 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collins Jonathan Mark, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $176150.0 at $17.62 per share on Nov 07. The Director had earlier sold another 6,963 DAN shares valued at $119631.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.18 per share. Pyle Robert D (Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline) sold 32,851 shares at $17.42 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $572427.0 while Matthews Dwayne, (Pres – Power Technologies Grp) sold 35,000 shares on Nov 04 for $619614.0 with each share fetching $17.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), on the other hand, is trading around $80.64 with a market cap of $7.90B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $121.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 64,113 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,906 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -38.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with -5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.20% with a share float percentage of 87.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. having a total of 561 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.32 million shares worth more than $893.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $792.58 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Industry

Dissecting Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Sue Brooks - 0
Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.06 and a high...
Read more
Industry

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) picks momentum as shares drop -16.66%

Winifred Gerald - 0
Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is -39.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.77 and a...
Read more
Industry

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Quotient Limited (QTNT), Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Andrew Francis - 0
Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares are -68.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.67% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)

News Richard Addington - 0
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) shares are -73.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.99% or -$2.42 lower in...
Read more

Heat Check: Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Vs. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares are -26.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.74% or $0.78 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO), Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) shares are 66.26% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.15% or -$0.6 lower in the latest...
Read more

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares are -75.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.09% or $0.21 higher in...
Read more

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: New Relic Inc. (NEWR), PVH Corp. (PVH)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares are -32.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.93% or $5.41 higher in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us