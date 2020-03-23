These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are -19.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.20% or $5.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.70% and -18.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the DLTR stock is a Hold, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DLTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $75.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.03.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $1.06, down from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.03, up 3.70% from $4.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 196,914 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 250,286. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Lemuel E, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $88540.0 at $88.54 per share on Dec 03. The Director had earlier bought another 500 DLTR shares valued at $37632.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $75.26 per share. Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $89.49 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $89490.0 while SAUNDERS THOMAS A, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Oct 11 for $116200.0 with each share fetching $116.20.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR), on the other hand, is trading around $31.15 with a market cap of $3.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at New Jersey Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 143,176 shares. Insider sales totaled 75,847 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 823.82k shares after the latest sales, with 19.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.00% with a share float percentage of 94.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Jersey Resources Corporation having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.78 million shares worth more than $614.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $457.84 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.