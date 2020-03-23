These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Elastic N.V. (ESTC), Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) shares are -22.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.72% or $1.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.03% and -32.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the ESTC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ESTC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.45. The forecasts give the Elastic N.V. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.57% or 28.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.31, down from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.12, up 55.80% from -$1.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.45 and -$0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 216 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,060,646 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,708,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 163,167 and 176,927 in purchases and sales respectively.

Banon Shay, a CEO and Chairman at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $713533.0 at $71.35 per share on Mar 02. The SVP of Engineering had earlier sold another 5,000 ESTC shares valued at $285841.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $57.17 per share. Katz Aaron (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $69.34 per share on Feb 04 for a total of $1.73 million while Banon Shay, (CEO and Chairman) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 03 for $653539.0 with each share fetching $65.35.

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), on the other hand, is trading around $4.41 with a market cap of $799.18M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Welbilt Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 223,334 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 690.13k shares after the latest sales, with 44.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welbilt Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company.