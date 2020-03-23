These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are -22.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.87% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.60% and -22.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, William Blair recommended the LSCC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on December 11, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the LSCC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.29. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.2.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.68, up 5.20% from $0.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,225,843 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 745,551. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,784 and 246,172 in purchases and sales respectively.

Douglass Stephen, a VP Corp, R&D at the company, sold 5,419 shares worth $101498.0 at $18.73 per share on Feb 03. The VP Corp, Sales had earlier sold another 90,455 LSCC shares valued at $1.88 million on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $20.75 per share. Milstead Byron Wayne (VP Corp, General Counsel) sold 3,120 shares at $22.75 per share on Jan 23 for a total of $70980.0 while Douglass Stephen, (VP Corp, R&D) sold 4,455 shares on Jan 03 for $84912.0 with each share fetching $19.06.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), on the other hand, is trading around $21.35 with a market cap of $3.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at TCF Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 126,385 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.93M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 150.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TCF Financial Corporation having a total of 479 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.6 million shares worth more than $683.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $661.7 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.