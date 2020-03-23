These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Wayfair Inc. (W), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares are -69.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.82% or $3.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -68.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.15% and -66.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Stephens recommended the W stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the W stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $77.17. The forecasts give the Wayfair Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.3% or 9.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.70% in the current quarter to -$2.62, down from the -$1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$9.02, up 19.00% from -$8.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.3 and -$1.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$7.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 118 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 187 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,892,240 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 597,526. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,314,333 and 22,723 in purchases and sales respectively.

FLEISHER MICHAEL D, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 457 shares worth $14153.0 at $30.97 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Product/Marketing had earlier sold another 5,014 W shares valued at $148098.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $29.54 per share. Oblak Steve (Chief Merchandising Officer) sold 3,045 shares at $30.12 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $91707.0 while Spruce House Partnership LLC, (10% Owner) bought 250,000 shares on Mar 09 for $12.57 million with each share fetching $50.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), on the other hand, is trading around $3.90 with a market cap of $964.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at DiamondRock Hospitality Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 585,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,393 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.46M shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 196.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.21 million shares worth more than $412.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 18.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.25 million and represent 15.55% of shares outstanding.