Things appear to be looking up for Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is -53.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $43.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATKR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.63% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.83% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 55.05% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.88, the stock is -42.44% and -50.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 23.80% at the moment leaves the stock -43.50% off its SMA200. ATKR registered -13.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.38.

The stock witnessed a -55.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.59%, and is -35.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.28% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.91B in sales. and $1.91B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.47. Distance from 52-week low is 74.01% and -56.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Analyst Forecasts

Atkore International Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $473.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), with 352.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 99.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.56M, and float is at 47.13M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 98.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.26 million shares valued at $212.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the ATKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.8 million shares valued at $153.66 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.34 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $94.52 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $71.38 million.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamps Mark F., the company’s Pres. Mech. Prods. & Solutions. SEC filings show that Lamps Mark F. sold 682 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $37.23 per share for a total of $25390.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13586.0 shares.

Atkore International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Lariviere Peter J (President, Cable Solutions) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $37.74 per share for $37745.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 109213.0 shares of the ATKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Lariviere Peter J (President, Cable Solutions) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $42.27 for $253594.0. The insider now directly holds 110,213 shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR).

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is -18.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 828640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.